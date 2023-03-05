Mahama mobbed at Sogakope

Former President John Dramani Mahama is on a campaign tour in the Volta Region for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearership race.

On his way to meet the party’s delegates in one of the constituencies in the region, traders and drivers on the Sogakope road blocked the road just to catch a glimpse of the former president.



A viral video sighted by GhanaWeb showed Mahama's convoy blocked on the Sogakope road with some traders and drivers rejoicing.



The former president could not help but get out of his car to interact with the cheering sympathisers.



As Mahama was waving and blowing kisses at the supporters, those who were close to him could be seen grabbing his hands and trying to hug him.



