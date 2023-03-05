15
Menu
News

Mahama mobbed at Sogakope

Video Archive
Sun, 5 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama is on a campaign tour in the Volta Region for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearership race.

On his way to meet the party’s delegates in one of the constituencies in the region, traders and drivers on the Sogakope road blocked the road just to catch a glimpse of the former president.

A viral video sighted by GhanaWeb showed Mahama's convoy blocked on the Sogakope road with some traders and drivers rejoicing.

The former president could not help but get out of his car to interact with the cheering sympathisers.

As Mahama was waving and blowing kisses at the supporters, those who were close to him could be seen grabbing his hands and trying to hug him.

Watch the video of Mahama being mobbed below:



Meanwhile, catch the latest GhanaWeb TV Election Desk interview with Francis Addai-Nimoh, as he discusses his plans to become the NPP's flagbearer, below:





IB/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Related Articles: