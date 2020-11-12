Mahama not credible in the area of job creation - NPP Stalwart

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of NDC

Private legal practitioner and member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Manuel Harry Sawyerr has advised Ghanaians not to believe the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) when he says his next administration will create over one (1) million jobs within four (4) years.

According to him, ex-President Mahama failed to create jobs between 2012-2016 and blamed it on the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “This is caution enough for all Ghanaians”.



“Ex-President Mahama has no credibility in the area of job creation. When you say he is not credible here, he will blame IMF. But did IMF execute a coup d’état in Ghana? It was because of bad leadership that he run to the IMF for money”.



Manuel Sawyerr made this comment in an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s Hard Facts show hosted by Akosua Manu.

He believes a former President under whose leadership a coalition for unemployed graduates was formed, should not even be given a second chance to make things worse.



“The Mahama administration inherited oil and we still did not see what they did with the wealth to make lives better for Ghanaians, especially the youth”, he emphatically stated.



The politician added with all these pieces of evidence at the disposal of Ghanaians, the right choice should be made by retaining President Akufo-Addo in power. Referencing the good work the President has done in the areas of job creation and the resuscitation of the Ghanaian economy.