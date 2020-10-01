Mahama now the 'Archbishop of promises' - Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has described the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama as the "Archbishop of promises."

From naming him as an "incompetent president" in 2016, the New Patriotic Party’s running mate for the December elections is questioning the credibility of his opponent's promises with the new tag.



Dr. Bawumia said in an interview on Asempa FM on Wednesday that the NDC has nothing to offer Ghanaians in their manifesto.



“Mahama has said he was not going to promise again. But today, he keeps promising, and he is the Archbishop of promises. That is why I am saying that the manifesto promises by the NDC is an empty one,” he stated.

He added that the NDC was promising a US$10 billion Big Push when they couldn’t afford to pay teacher trainee allowances.



He said, “They have been in power for eight years, but they were unable to pay simple GHS70 million teacher trainee allowances. But now, they are promising US$10 billion Big Push. They don’t have the credibility.



“If they have delivered in government, they will know how things are done. The manifesto is not credible,” Dr. Bawumia added.