Mahama preparing grounds to launch his 2024 bid with claims of rigging – Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

NPP’s leading member Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko and John Dramani Mahama

Leading member of NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko believes that John Dramani Mahama's claims to have won the 2020 elections is to launch an agenda for his comeback in 2024.

The former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has said that the NDC will not accept what he describes as fictionalized results declared by the Electoral Commission.



According to him, the NDC won the election but the verdict was stolen for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) by the Commission which is in bed with the sitting government.



But reacting to all the drama from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko said it’s an agenda to court sympathy for the John Dramani Mahama’s brand in order to pave way for him to contest in 2024.



To him, the NDC is toying with the minds of the followers of the political party and nothing else.

He therefore expressed shock that an ambitious Haruna Iddrissu and Elvis Afriytie Ankrah are supporting John Dramani Mahama to make a strong case so that he returns as flagbearer in the 2024 election.



“So, does any serious person in NDC actually believe that their presidential candidate did not lose the 2020 election? I doubt that. Or, are they all, including the ambitious lot like Haruna Iddrisu and Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, helping JM to build a “stronger” case to be returned as flagbearer for the 4th time in 2024? I hope they have considered all that!”



