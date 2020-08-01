General News

Mahama presided over the worst statistics in our economic history – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described the leader of the opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama as one that presided over what he calls the worst statistics of Ghana’s economic history.

This follows various calls by the opposition NDC describing the almost four-year tenure of the ruling party as a socio-economic failure.



According to the president, the John Mahama led administration during its tenure picked the economy with an inflow of oil revenue and then sunk it into some 3.4 percent rate of growth when the ruling New Patriotic Party took office in 2017.



Speaking on Ashanti regional-based Wontumi TV on Saturday, August 1, President Akufo-Addo said; “This is the man who presided over the worst statistics in the economic history of our country, who also picked an economy and oil company and then sunk it into a 3.4 percent rate of growth”



“Virtually, every single indices of his management of the economy was the worst performance over the last 30 years in Ghanaian history and so when they speak of my failure I’m not so concerned because it really does not bother my mind and I have to be honest with you about it,” President Akufo-Addo told the host of the show in Kumasi.



President Akufo-Addo added the records of good governance set out by his party [NPP] in a short space of time towers over that of the opposition [NDC].

“Our records and his is definitely chalk and cheese and there’s no comparison between theirs and ours whatsoever so their claims don’t bother me at all. It’s all a part of the politics and I think on the 7th of December 2020, the Ghanaian people will speak and I am confident with the support of the Almighty, the Ghanaian people will speak well”



Meanwhile, Ghanaians will on December 7, 2020, go to the polls to elect a President as part of four-year constitutional mandate in a general election.



The contest will see John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress contend against Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the current President of the Republic and flag-bearer for the New Patriotic Party.



Watch Akufo-Addo's interview on Wontumi TV below:





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.