Mahama promises 'Ministry of Agriculture and Agribusiness' in next administration

John Dramani Mahama is NDC flagbearer for the 2020 polls

John Dramani Mahama has promised to transform the current Ministry of Food and Agriculture into the Ministry of Agriculture and Agribusiness.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2020 elections gave the assurance that his next administration will establish crop processing zones that would provide factories in farming communities.



“Farming is not only about weeding or cultivation. After that is done, the farmers don’t know what to do. They harvest their crops and are forced to sell it so cheaply. But if we had factories established in various farming areas, there will be better distribution and good prices for the farmers,” he said.



The former president was speaking at an event to commission a cassava flour factory established by the MP for Kintampo North, Kwasi Etu-Bonde.



John Mahama said unlike the ‘one district one factory’ policy which could not be implemented by the NPP, his government will establish the crop processing zones to make farming more attractive for the youth and improve the livelihood of farmers.

“The aim of the NDC is now to establish this so farming will be more attractive. That is why the Ministry will be changed to the Ministry of Agriculture and Agribusiness so that these small factories will be scattered all over the country. We are not talking about one district one factory; it’s called crop processing zones.



“So, wherever the people are planting either cassava or maize or tomatoes or mangoes, we will put up the necessary factory so those things will be processed to be used for something else,” he explained.



According to John Mahama, the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has brought economic hardship on farmers in the rural areas.

