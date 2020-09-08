General News

Mahama promises Upper East Region a domestic airport

Former President John Dramani Mahama has promised to construct a domestic airport in the Upper East Region when re-elected by Ghanaians on December 7.

Speaking at the launch of the NDC’s People's Manifesto at UPSA on Monday, the NDC flagbearer indicated land was secured for the project by the previous NDC administration, but the project has been abandoned by the incumbent NPP.



“We will construct a domestic airport in the Upper East Region. The land was secured when I was President and so we will continue with it,” he said.



He also announced that the Kumasi Airport will also be upgraded to receive bigger aircraft, adding that various markets across the country will see a facelift using the Kejetia module.

“We will establish mini-gold refineries in gold-producing areas. We will partner the private sector to help us achieve this. We will stop the exporting of unrefined gold.”



The NDC flagbearer further reiterated his commitment to legalize Okada transport by regulating the commercial passenger motorbike business as a meaningful job avenue for the unemployed.





