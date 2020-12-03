Mahama promises to pay original investment of Menzgold customers

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama

The Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress John Mahama says he will pay the investments of Menzgold customers if he wins the December polls.

According to Mr. Mahama, he’s decided to reach a middle-ground with the customers, “because they are Ghanaians, it is the duty of the state to protect them.”



He claimed the total investment made by customers is estimated to be around 15 million dollars.



“The little we can do to help Menzgold customers we will in order to alleviate their plight. If for instance someone invested GHC1000 and was expecting some huge interest if we cannot pay the interest, at least the GHC1000 government should be able to sort that person out.

He assured that he will not sweep the matter under the carpet, but will investigate it, retrieve the monies and properties that they could to help settle customers’ premiums.



“We will also investigate the issue and retrieve the monies and properties that we can from the management of the company so government can top up to settle the outstanding issues,” he told Accra-based Power FM in an interview Thursday.