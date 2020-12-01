Mahama reveals why he contested the Bole-Bamboi seat

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has in a subtle message told the NPP Parliamentary candidate for the Damongo Constituency Mr Abu Jinapor to go to his fathers home of Buipe in the Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency to contest as a Member of Parliament instead of Damongo where his mother hails from.

Speaking during a massive welcome to Damongo where he was born on Saturday 29th November 2020, Mr Mahama explained that "when I went to Bole in 1995 to contest as a Parliamentary on the ticket of the NDC they told me Alhaji Gilbert Iddi was the one coming to contest and advised me to go to Damongo l where my mother hails from.



He added; “I went to Damongo and met the NDC executives and they looked at me in an awkward manner and finally asked me if I don’t know my fathers home and I replied I know”.



“So they told me Gonjas don’t inherit from their mothers house but their fathers house”.

“I therefore went back to my father home of Bole, contested and won to become the MP for the Bole- Bamboi Constituency; Mr Mahama disclosed.



The NDC flagbearer said the Damongo Constituency seat is not for sale and that if the founder of the Gonja Kingdom Sumaila Ndewura Jakpa was looking for money he would have sold the vaat land he conquered.



He also said; No Gonja is a slave and I’ve never heard they have bought or sold a Gonja into slavery”.