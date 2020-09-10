General News

Mahama's 10 billion big push will be funded by reduction of ministers, other sources - Kwame Agbodza

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of NDC

The Member of Parliament for the Adaklu Constituency in the Volta Region, Kwame Agbodza, has detailed how the National Democratic Congress (NDC) intends to fund its promise of a 10 billion big push in infrastructure when voted into power as he says that funding for these projects will not be limited to one source of funding.

Many have questioned how the party will fulfil such a promise considering the amount of money involved.



However, the MP speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning show has shared that just like the NDC did in the past with infrastructural development, it will fulfil its promise by looking to different sources such as the Ghana Infrastructural fund, the road fund and the reduction of ministers to save money for infrastructural projects.



“The 10 billion push is going to come from a series of sources such as the reduction in ministers; saving us a lot of money and the fund for infrastructure, among others”.



He furthered that Ghanaians can trust the NDC as the party has a track record of promoting infrastructural development.



“I am telling you how we were able to raise money in the past to push infrastructure. NDC has delivered in the past in terms of matching infrastructure to the funds”.

When questioned on whether a part of the funding will come from borrowing, Kwame Agbodza answered: “As a government, we have never shied away from the fact that sometimes it is okay that you borrow.



The Kumasi Central Market project was out of borrowing. But today, the trajectory of revenue shows that we can repay the money conveniently from the traders. So you can say that is good borrowing.



A part of the funds for the terminal three was borrowed but today that project has been positive especially up to this COVID-19 time.



We are putting money largely on ventures that can repay themselves. If it will give us value for money, why not?”.



Former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has announced a $10 billion accelerated infrastructural plan, dubbed the Big Push, which he says will inject money into infrastructural development while driving jobs and entrepreneurial agenda.

