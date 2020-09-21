'Mahama’s 1m job creation is a scam’ – Mame Yaa Aboagye

Mame Yaa Aboagye, Deputy Communications Director of NPP

The Deputy Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mame Yaa Aboagye, has asked Ghanaians to disregard the “one million jobs" promise by NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, who seeks re-election in the December 7 elections.

According to Mame Yaa, Ghanaians shouldn’t fall for Mr. Mahama’s job creation fallacy because he has nothing good to offer the citizenry.



She stated that, in 2008, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) promised to create jobs to better the lives of every Ghanaian but the latter rather took the country to IMF and later rendered graduates jobless.

“Through their reckless and abysmal ruling, we had graduate unemployed association. All the effort of former President Kufuor eight years ruling in health, education was just mismanaged under the NDC and John Mahama’s regime”, she said.



“As for NPP, when we promise we deliver...President Akufo-Addo promised Ghanaian youth jobs and he has delivered with NABCO, IDIF, Planting for food and jobs among others. I can boldly say on authority that NDC has nothing to offer. Their numerous promises are just born out of desperation and frustration; beware of their deceit”, she asserted.

