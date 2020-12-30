Mahama’s 2020 election petition asks Supreme Court to order a new election

John Dramani Mahama

The petition filed at the Supreme Court by the 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has asked the apex court to annul the declaration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the President-elect by the Electoral Commission.

Mr Mahama also wants the apex court to order the EC to conduct a second election with only him and President Akufo-Addo as the candidates.



The NDC filed the petition at the Supreme Court on Wednesday, December 30, on behalf of former president John Dramani Mahama.



In the petition, Mr Mahama states that the results announced by EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, on December 9, 2020, did not give any candidate the more than 50 per cent threshold.



According to the petition, the EC Chairperson announced the total valid votes cast as 13,434,574, minus the results of Techiman South, with President Akufo-Addo obtaining 6,730,413 of the votes representing 51.595 per cent of the votes while he (Mahama) got 6,214,889 representing 47.366 per cent of the votes.

According to Mr Mahama, the actual percentage for President Akufo-Addo minus Techiman South ought to be 50.098 per cent and not 51.595 per cent.



Mr Mahama also wants the apex court to declare that Mrs Jean Mensa breached the 1992 constitution, specifically Article 63(3) with the declaration that she made on December 9, 2020.



Read Mahama’s full 2020 election petition below.



