Mahama’s Okada promise out of selfish interest for power – Okoe-Boye

Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, MP, Ledzokuku

Deputy Health of Minister Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye has said former president John Dramani Mahama does not have a true love for Okada riders.

He said a promise by him to legalise Okada was borne out of selfish interest to hoodwink the riders to vote for him and not as a result of genuine concern for them.



Ahead of the December 7 elections, Mr Mahama had promised to legalise that trade because, in his view, it provides jobs for the youth of this country.



Speaking on TV3‘s New Day programme hosted by Johnnie Hughes, Dr Okoe-Boye said: “He had power for four years to legalize it but he was not interested. When he went into opposition, he is coming to promise them.



“This promise is motivated not by the welfare of Okada riders but by his selfish interest to come back to power. Okada riders are not dumb, they can read through the promise.”

Speaking on the same show, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Sam George said the promise is genuine following the desire of Mr Mahama to assist the youth.



He described statistics being churned out by the National Road Safety Authority in relation to motor cycle accidents, as disingenuous.



“Those statistics are fake the road safety statistics that are being churned out they call it motor cycle accidents. It is disingenuous, it is lazy, it is sinister for anybody to think that when we are discussing Okada



“I challenge the NRSC, I challenge the NPP to disaggregate that figure and let us know of motor cycle accidents these are the numbers peculiar to Okada.”