Mahama’s call for independent audit unconstitutional - Okoe-Boye

MP for Ledzokuku Constituency, Benard Okoe-Boye

Outgoing Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku Constituency, Benard Okoe-Boye, has described the NDC’s flagbearer’s call for an independent audit of the 2020 Elections as unconstitutional.

John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday called on the Electoral Commission to conduct an independent audit of the results in the 2020 presidential election before he can concede defeat.



The NDC claimed that the December 7 elections were marred by a number of illegalities which resulted in their defeat to the incumbent New Patriotic Party hence the reason they want an independent probe into the issue.



However, according to Mr. Okoe-Boye the appeal by the former president does not exist in the laws of Ghana.

The outgoing MP instead urged the NDC to conduct the auditing themselves just as the NPP did in 2012 when they found themselves in a similar circumstance.



“The demand or request they are making doesn’t exist in law or in our state arrangements. You don’t ask a state to pay an auditor to come and audit pink sheets when you yourself are in possession,” Benard Okoe-Boye said on TV3.



He added, “Do you know the work we did in 2012, we had a team of experts, we paid them in opposition. The pink sheets that were presented by Addison in court, we paid them they had to do assessments, they had to run analysis, we did a lot of work.”