Mahama’s campaign has ‘fallen in water’ – Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appears to be certain his political opponent, John Dramani Mahama’s campaign has hit the rocks.

According to him, Mahama is struggling to sell his campaign messages to Ghanaians and has now resorted to lies.



President Akufo-Addo, while speaking at a rally in Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency said, “Mahama’s campaign has fallen in the water. His campaign has landed in confusion, misrepresentations and outright fabrications. That is the campaign of John Dramani Mahama today in Ghana.”



He added that Mahama, who’s seeking reelection, cannot occupy the presidency with lies and fabrications.



“You cannot go to the presidency of Ghana with lies and fabrications. The Ghanaian people will not allow that to happen,” President Akufo-Addo said.

His comments follow John Dramani Mahama’s claim that he started the Free SHS programme in 2015.



Mahama, during a campaign tour in the Upper East region, accused the Akufo-Addo government of poorly implementing the Free SHS programme.



He added that the double-track system in secondary schools became necessary because of poor planning on the part of the ruling government.



The NPP flagbearer in a reaction expressed shock at Mahama’s claim and described it as an outright lie.