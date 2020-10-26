Mahama’s campaign hits Accra Tuesday

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The NDC flagbearer John Mahama will begin his campaign tour of the Greater Accra region on Tuesday, October 27.

The five-day tour of the Region will see the flagbearer visiting Ada, Sege, Shai Osudoku, Ningo Prampram, Kpone Katamanso, Ashaiman, Tema East, Tema Central, and Tema West.



He will later visit Krowor, Ledzokuku, La Dadekotopon, Korley Klottey, Madina, Adenta, Dome Kwabenya and Ayawaso West Wuogon.

The former president while in Ada will meet with the Ada Traditional Council and Interact with fisher-folks at Ayakpor.



He will also engage the community on Radio Ada and interact with traders at Kasseh.