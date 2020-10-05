Mahama’s claim of constructing more roads across the country palpably false - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has accused former president John Dramani Mahama of lying to Ghanaians about constructing more roads across the country than any president in the 4th Republic.

According to the president, he is rather fixing road networks which are currently in a deplorable state contrary to Mahama’s claims.



He said he has been asking himself “where are the roads that former president Mahama continually said he had fixed across this country?”



It is for this reason that he urged Ghanaians not to vote for the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as President come December 7, as he cannot be trusted to run the affairs of the country.



Speaking at a durbar of chiefs and others at Konongo in the Ashanti Akyem Municipality in the Ashanti Region, Akufo-Addo said “You cannot trust Mahama to manage the affairs of the country again. In fact, when he was president, he continually bragged that he had fixed more roads. But when I assumed the mantle of leadership, I realized Mr Mahama’s claims of constructing more roads across the country was palpably false.”

“Wherever I have visited in the 16 regions of the country. You will see traditional leaders and their people crying over the poor condition of their roads. Indeed, their road network is very bad,” he added.



Meanwhile, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has assured President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo, that going into the December 7 polls, his record in office “will speak for him”.



He made this known on Monday, when President Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace, at the commencement of a three-day working visit of the Ashanti Region.