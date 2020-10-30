Mahama’s coronavirus stimulus package promise to traders is to deceive Ghanaians - Abronye DC

NDC Presidential Candidate John Dramani Mahama, and NPP Bono Regional Chairman Abronye DC

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC has described the promise of former President John Dramani Mahama to make traders not pay back the COVID-19 stimulus package as satanic.

The Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has advised traders and beneficiaries of the state’s COVID-19 stimulus package to ignore false claims by pro-government propagandists that the next NDC government will require them to pay back.



Describing the claims as “lies” and “cheap politicking”, Mr Mahama said no trader will pay back the COVID-19 stimulus package under his next government.



“They are giving money to traders and saying it is a loan to support your work but if you vote for us and NPP stays, we won’t collect it. But if John Mahama comes, he will collect the money back; me too I won’t collect it. So, any money they give you, take it. It is free money, me too when I come, I won’t collect it,” he said.



Reacting to former President Mahama’s promise on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Abronye DC asserted that the NDC Presidential Candidate is out to deceive Ghanaians as he did with MASLOC when he promised Ghanaians not to pay back the loans they took from MASLOC as the money belongs to the state.



He stressed that former President John Mahama has employed the same trick to deceive Ghanaians as in the case of MASLOC, the NDC upon assuming power went around to lockdown shops of market women who took loans from MASLOC.

“This is a lie because a similar thing happened when Kufuor introduced MASLOC to support small-scale businesses, the NDC promised not to collect the loan but when they came into power, they went around closing their shops in Kumasi and in Accra. They arrested the market women and later the NDC turned around to share the MASLOC money among themselves,” he alleged.



He, however, found it amazing that former President John Mahama is portraying a character of a leader who cares for the good people of Ghana as he could not come up with any stimulus package for Ghanaians when they lost their businesses to the erratic power supply (Dumsor) in the country when he was the President.



“Since when did former President Mahama realize that Ghana belongs to all of us and so we should protect it? When Ghana was faced with Dumsor he asked us to pay the high cost of electricity if we want to enjoy the light and when Ghanaians lost their jobs, did he give us any stimulus package?”, he quizzed.



He further asked former President John Dramani Mahama to come out to tell Ghanaians where in their manifesto he promised to make Ghanaians keep the COVID-19 stimulus package.