Mahama’s criticism on WASSCE results is unfortunate, misguided sentiments– Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has described John Dramani Mahama’s criticism of the 2023 West Africa Senior Schools Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results as baseless.

According to him, the former president’s claim lacked merit.



The NDC flagbearer, in 2023, stated that teachers in some SHSs helped students during the examination because there was weak invigilation, leading to high pass rates.



But President Akufo-Addo, in a citinewsroom.com report, dismissed Mahama’s criticism stating that he is far from the truth.



He stated that as a political figure, Mahama should not be making such comments without any evidence.



“It is a pity though that the sad nature of aspects of contemporary Ghanaian politics drove some otherwise allegedly responsible people including your former President and current NDC Presidential candidate to question the integrity of the results happily without any foundation and to attribute these results to cheating.

“Students of Wesley Girls High School, do you cheat in examinations? This loud no will send a strong message to those who expressed these unfortunate, misguided sentiments,” he stated.



The president explained the pass rate is as a result of the quality of education under the Free Senior High School programme.



Using the 2023 WASSCE results as a case, the present praised the ‘Akufo-Addo graduates’, stating that between 2020 and 2023, more than half of the candidates scored from A1 to C6 in all core subjects, showing a significant improvement in education quality.



“The WASSCE results of the students I proudly call the Akufo-Addo graduates have shown that the quality of education has not deteriorated but on the contrary, it has improved significantly.



“The results of the Akufo-Addo graduates in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 are the only years in the past decade that show that more than 50% of the candidates obtained A1 to C6 in all core subjects,” he added.

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



NW/ ADG