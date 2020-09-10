Politics

Mahama’s four-year developmental projects unprecedented - Seth Ofori

John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Member of the NDC Manifesto Committee on Governance, Seth Ofori, has described the level of infrastructure projects executed under the previous NDC government led by John Dramani Mahama as unprecedented

According to him, the level of development projects recorded under the Mahama regime demonstrates his (Mahama) might and leadership qualities as compared to that of the NPP’s.



Responding to some allegations raised by some members of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) after NDC launched its 2020 Manifesto on Monday on Atinka AM Drive hosted by Ekourba Gyasi, Mr. Ofori, challenged members of the NPP to come with proof of any developmental projects being undertaken by the current government.



“Ghanaians cannot underrate the unprecedented infrastructure projects President John Dramani Mahama provided nationwide,” he said.



Commenting on the fight against corruption, Mr. Seth Ofori noted that, the next NDC Government will not tolerate corrupt officials and nepotism.

“ We are making it clear before we come to power that, John Mahama’s next Government doesn’t need any corrupt person and so therefore if any of our members plans to engage in any corrupt act, then you better find another party”



“We recall that, in 2016, the NPP and the then Flagbearer tagged President John Mahama and his Officials as corrupt but since they [NPP] came in power, they have not been able to identify and prosecute any corrupt government official under the erstwhile government” he added.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.