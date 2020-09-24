Mahama’s mortuary promise an attack on Islam - NPP

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama

The Bono East Regional Nasara Coordinator for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Adamu Mohammed has opined that the promise by former President John Mahama to construct mortuaries in Zongo communities is not only an attack but an attack on Islam.

He is therefore questioning if Mr. Mahama wants Muslims to disregard what the Holy Book says and follow his political promise.



He was of the view that the former president must apologise to Muslims for insulting and attacking their religion.



”The former president has insulted and attacked Islam. He should apologise to Muslims for making such a promise,” he stated.



The governing NPP he said is transforming the lives of residents in Zongo communities by providing them with scholarships to study medicine, established the Zongo Development Fund which has helped the government in investing in projects.



”But you [Mahama] has promised to construct mortuaries. This is an insult and I repeat, Mr. Mahama must apologise.”



The campaign team for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) a few days ago refuted reports that Mr. Mahama has promised to build more mortuaries for Zongo communities when given the nod in the upcoming elections.

The party says the former president promised to “facilitate the establishment of mortuaries in accordance with Islamic custom and practices and collaborate with the Ministry of Health to set up focal teams responsible for procedures that are compliant with Islamic custom and practice at all public mortuaries.”



But the MP officer says this is not a priority for residents in Zongo communities.



The Zongo communities he concluded need jobs, education, and other policies to improve their lives.



”The NPP has started doing these things and we will do more when we are retained in office,” he concluded.



He spoke with Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.