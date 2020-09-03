Politics

Mahama’s only social intervention was ‘Circle Dubai’ - NPP Parliamentary Candidate alleges

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

The Akwatia constituency parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Yaw Kumi has admonished says former President John Dramani Mahama has nothing to show as a record in the December 7, 2020, presidential election.

The NPP he opined has a lot to show Ghanaians over the past few years that they have governed.



He described Mr. Mahama as a visionless leader who failed to initiate policies tot transform the lives of Ghanaians.



Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Eboboba on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said whenever the NDC was asked to point to any social intervention policy they initiated, they asked Ghanaians to go and look at the ‘Circle Dubai’.



"When you have a visionless leader as president, the nation sinks. Former President Mahama never listened to the people and described himself as a dead goat who against all the difficulties we encountered scrapped the nursing and teaching training allowances. He was incompetent and had no vision for Ghana”, he added.



The parliamentary candidate touted the free Senior High School Policy as one major policy that has affected many lives and saved the poor.

He touched on the one million per constituency arguing the allocation has helped constituencies to initiate projects.



"The NPP has a lot to show today. You cannot compare the NDC’s record to that of the NPP. There is nothing to compare. We have performed far better than what we saw under the NDC,” he added.



He appealed to Ghanaians to help the NPP by voting massively for them to consolidate the gains they have achieved.



Mr. Kumi said if Ghanaians want Ghana well, then they should retain the NPP come December 7, 2020.

