Mahama’s petition to the EC on declaration was ignored – Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader, has indicated the leadership of the Electoral Commission (EC) turned down a petition sent to the EC headquarters by John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, Mahama’s petition was sent ahead of the final declaration of the presidential results because the NDC flagbearer and the NDC as a party had serious concerns over the collation process which needed to be addressed.



He maintained that the EC’s failure to properly address the petition filed by his flagbearer spells doom for Ghana’s enviable democracy.



“Even when he [John Mahama] filed a petition to the Electoral Commission today detailing his concerns of the processes of collation leading to the declaration, that was treated with the utmost contempt. We consider that unacceptable. He asked the EC to address his grievances and concerns as a candidate but was ignored by the chairperson of the EC. The declaration of the Electoral Commission also smacks of bad faith,” Haruna Iddrisu said at a press conference by the party on Wednesday night following the EC’s declaration of the election results.



He insisted that “…Ghana’s democracy has come under severe attack and needs some rescue urgently. If not rescued these attacks will foster and grow into future elections and that will disfigure our track record, as a true democratic nation.”

Iddrisu stated that the opposition NDC has rejected the outcome of the December 7 polls because there is incontrovertible proof that the election was flawed.



He added that the NDC does not recognize incumbent President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the rightfully-elected President of Ghana in the 2020 polls.



“As a party, we have had extensive consultations and detailed analysis of the outcome of the elections as announced by Jean Mensa. We have come to only one irresistible conclusion, that it is a flawed discredited election and therefore we reject the presidential result without any reservation. We roundly reject and outrightly reject the declaration of the sitting president as the winner of the 2020 elections. In due course, our flagbearer will brief the nation and the international community,” Haruna Iddrisu stressed.



