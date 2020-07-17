Politics

Mahama's running mate must fast from now, after NDC’s defeat - Owusu Bempah warns

Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah

Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has described Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the Running Mate for former President John Mahama as a wise woman for acting on the death prophecy concerning anyone who will be chosen as the Running Mate for the NDC.

According to him, some people close to Professor Jane Opoku-Agyemang after her appointment as the Running Mate, called on him for spiritual assistance.



Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, it would be recalled, prophesied that anyone who accepts to be the running mate of the former president may not live after the 2020 polls.



At the 31st December 2019 watch-night service, which he re-echoed on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme in January 2020, the man of God revealed that the person ought to be prayerful lest he or she could die like the late former Vice President Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur.



“You were all during one 31st night when I asked the Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur to go and seek refuge in the lord or he will die before the tenth month of that year. You are witnesses that he did not live up to the tenth month of the year and he died...you have eyes which cannot see but by the grace of God I know what happens...



“Anyone who agrees to be Vice Presidential candidate of the opposition party should lay his or foundation well by prayer...he or she should be careful because such person is bound to join the ancestors. Some people are invoking spirits to forcefully take what is not theirs." he prophesied.



But speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, the leader of Glorious Word Ministry International clarified that his prophecy did not mean that the chosen Running Mate will die automatically.

“I am not saying that if Mahama picks anyone as a Running Mate, the person will automatically die but if you are chosen as the Running Mate, you have to do well to raise prayer tower of at least 5 people to pray for you twice a week for your protection.



“The prayers must continue during and after the election. The NDC will lose the 2020 election but prayers must continue for the woman for 12 months. There is an Islamic clergy who has come out to say that the woman should not sit in her car for 72 hours but I will say the woman should not sit in her car for more than 72 hours. This does not mean she should stop praying everyday; she should raise prayer group and they should pray for her every week, at least twice or once a week”, he stressed.



He emphasized that “the prayer group should start praying from now up to December 7 and after the December election, they should continue with the prayers for the next 12 months before something will move away”.



Rev. Owusu Bempah said that the revelation is not meant to put fear in Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang but to rather cause her to be more closer to God.



"...the late former Vice President (Amissah-Arthur) would have still been alive if he had listened to and acted upon the direction i gave him [Amissah Arthur] to avert that prophecy.



“Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang should raise tower with some people from where she fellowships and pray for every week to break the spirit of death surrounding her life and it should be done from now to the Election Day and continue after the election for 12 months”, he reiterated.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.