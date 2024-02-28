Mahama should stop wasting NDC’s time - Former NDC executive

Stephen Ashitey Adjei, former executive of the Tema East constituency branch of the NDC

Source: Stephen Darko, Contributor

A former executive of the Tema East constituency branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is calling out his party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections over alleged waste of the party’s time.

In a write-up, Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, alias Moshake, said that the former president’s long delay in choosing a running mate and outdooring a manifesto is unnecessarily lagging.



“You are in opposition, and you are delaying to ready your troops for the battle; where really is the sense in that?” Moshake wrote rhetorically.



“Mr. Mahama should stop wasting our time!” he added. Former president John Dramani Mahama has not yet named his running mate, even though he has been the flagbearer since May 2023.



Moshake pointed out that Mr. Mahama had been in opposition for almost eight years and by now ought to have been very clear in his mind about who he would partner with on the NDC party’s presidential ticket for 2024.



“The fact that Mahama cannot readily name his running mate after eight years of being in opposition shows that he is not prepared,” Moshake wrote.



Worst still, for many, including Moshake, he has also not clearly communicated any winsome policies for the campaign beyond a controversial 24-hour economy promise, which many, including pollster Ben Ephson, say has lost steam.

“It looks as if John Mahama is just on a mission to lose the election to the NPP and Dr. Bawumia because all he is doing is leaving room for the NPP to propagate their messages while he sits back and keeps everybody in the NDC in a state of limbo,” Moshake wrote.



He warned that if things continue as they are, the NDC will suffer an even bigger humiliation at the elections than it did in 2016 and 2020.



“If John Mahama is planning to lose easily to the NPP, that is his case, but the point is that the NDC is not John Mahama; the NDC is a party that has adherents all over the country, and so his miscalculations affect all of us,” Moshake wrote.



He called on the party to call John Mahama to order, saying the former president should be made to stop wasting the NDC’s time.



“We want to know his running mate, and we want to know what policies he will run if he is given the chance to become president again,” Moshake wrote.