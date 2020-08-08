Politics

‘Mahama solved dumsor before leaving office’ - Victor Smith schools NPP

NDC flagbearer John Mahama and former UK Ambassador, Victor Smith

Ghana’s former Ambassador to the United Kingdom (UK), Victor Smith, has lambasted the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for “peddling lies” about former president John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking on on Dwaboase on Power 97.9 FM, the diplomat observed the Akufo-Addo government had schemed to ridicule the NDC’s flagbearer ahead of the December polls, stressing that the ruling NPP has nothing to show Ghanaians.



“The NPP has nothing meaningful to show Ghanaians except violence,” he noted as he waded into the debate of who solved the power crisis in the country.



He admitted the NDC government inherited the crisis and had negative effects on the economy, but was quick to state that the Mahama administration was bold to solve the crisis.



He noted the Mahama government was swift to procure power barges to deal with the crisis having realized the situation was affecting Ghanaians.



“You say we brought dumsor [intermittent power supply] yet you haven’t added a megawatt of power to our energy generation,” he told host Kwame Minkah and warned the NPP to “stop the lies against John Mahama whose vision brought about the stable power Ghanaians are enjoying” under the Akufo-Addo government.



Power Barges

In Novermber 2012, the then government announced the newly-built 25-megawatt powership, Karadeniz Powership Aysegul Sultan had arrived to alleviate Ghana’s energy crisis.



The 225-megawatt powership has since been hooked to the Ghana Grid Company’s (GRIDCo) station at Tema, supplying energy to Ghanaians.



This was after the Electricity Company of Ghana and Karpowership Ghana Company signed a 10-year power purchase agreement for the supply of two Powerships to generate 450 megawatts to the national grid.



Karpower during the Mahama administration invested a total of $30 million on mobilisation, site preparation, marine infrastructure works along with fuel supply, storage management and grid interconnection.



To this end, Ambassador Smith urged Ghanaians to ignore the lies of the NPP and re-elect John Mahama in the December elections.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.