Mahama subjecting Ghanaians to 'mental torture' - Kwamena Duncan

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has scolded former President John Dramani Mahama for refusing to accept the 2020 presidential election verdict.

The former President claims election fraud, therefore calling for an independent forensic audit of the election results.



To him, he doesn't recognize the President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who polled 6,730,587 representing 51.30% to win the elections while Mr. Mahama, contesting on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), lost the elections by 6,213,182 votes representing 47.35%.



"We will not accept anything short of a declaration of the legitimate results which points to an NDC Parliamentary majority," Mr. Mahama said in his address to his supporters and the nation.



Kwamena Duncan has questioned the logic in the claims by the former President.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, he alluded to Mr. Mahama's statements ahead of the declaration of the election verdict where he (Mahama) said the NDC had won 140 Parliamentary seats and not the 136 seats declared by the Electoral Commission (EC).



To him, "If the former President could tell the nation that, during that time they had 140; then he cannot run away from the fact he also had record on the Presidential," hence should be able to provide the pink sheet to Ghanaians.

He believed Mr. Mahama is deceiving his party members and supporters.



"Like I've said earlier, it is no other than former President preparing the minds of his party that he didn't lose but rather they have stolen the verdict, not ready and prepared to back it up with any concrete solid evidence."



He further stressed that Mr. Mahama is subjecting Ghanaians to mental torture.



"The former President and NDC are taking us through a psychological torture . . . President Mahama, what you're doing you're subjecting the good people of this country to a mental torture," he said.



