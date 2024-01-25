Mahama successfully engaged with Kumasi residents on 24-hour economy – NDC MP

Some crowd at Kumasi during the 24hour economy walk

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has thrown shade at the Ashanti regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, describing him as a coward.

Reacting to the turnout of former President John Dramani Mahama’s 24-hour economy walk, he said the God of the former president has proven to be alive.



Describing Wontumi as rude and uncouth, he challenged him to show his face if he was indeed as courageous as he claimed.



Chairman Wontumi, as he is affectionately called, has incurred the wrath of the Kumasi Traditional Council for allegedly making disparaging remarks about Ashantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



He has been given a week-long ultimatum to appear before the Council to justify why he claimed to have his own kingdom.

Dr. Apaak in response to these claims and the current predicament of the chairman noted that whereas John Mahama has successfully interacted with the residents in the region, “…a certain loudmouth trash-talking galamsey kingpin, who calls himself governor and chairman 1, is hiding in a rat hole. The cup of the rude and uncouth character is full. What happened to his kingdom?”



“What happened to his kingdom? Didn’t he boast about having his own kingdom with his own military and police? JM is in Kumasi walking freely. Let that coward show his face if he is man enough. He will pay for all his deeds. Enjoy the crowd listening to JM in Kumasi!”



