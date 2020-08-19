Politics

Mahama ‘sweet-talking’ Assemblymen; he couldn’t fulfill the same promise in 2012 – Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has identified that Mahama’s promise that he will pay Assemblymen when re-elected into office was a promise he made and couldn’t achieve in 2012.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah believes, the fact that the former president couldn’t execute such an initiative during his eight years in office as vice president and head of state proves he is incapable to implement it in future.



“Mr Mahama talks about paying assemblymen salaries. He plans on cutting down the number of ministers and using the money to pay assemblymen. This proposal was in his 2012 manifesto and he did not execute it for the years he was in power. Why should we believe that he is committed to it,”? He stated in an interview with Paul Adom Otchere.



According to Mr Oppong Nkrumah, Mahama at the time he was president couldn’t even provide basic logistics such as motorbikes and so on for his assemblymen.



“Even simple logistics such as motorbikes and so on he did not provide. We came into office and gave out motorbikes to assemblymen for their work. This track record makes the promise incredible,” he established.

Prior to this development, NDC’s flagbearer Mr John Dramani Mahama pledged to pay assembly members if he wins the upcoming 7 December 2020 presidential race.



Mr Mahama said the endless duties of assembly members, particularly as the first port of contact in most communities, require that they are financially supported to enable them to perform those tasks.



Watch Oppong Nkrumah’s remarks from 32minuites onwards





