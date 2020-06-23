Politics

Mahama tells NDC members to take part in EC’s voters registration exercise

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has urged his party members to take part in the upcoming Electoral Commission (EC) voter’s registration exercise.

He tasked all his members to turn up in their numbers if the EC commence the voter’s registration exercise on June 30, 2020.



“I want to remind all our citizens that, this year is an election year. The Electoral Commission has decided that it wants to conduct a registration exercise. We had disagreements with the Electoral Commission on what register to use and the matter has been at the Supreme Court and we are waiting for the Supreme Court for its verdict. Whatever verdict the Supreme Court gives, we are ready to be law-abiding citizens so we shall respect the verdict of the court. But whatever the verdict is, there is going to be a registration exercise whether a limited registration, new registration exercise, or validation of an existing register. Whichever registration it is, I will like to plead with Togbui to beat the gong to all our people to come out and register so that in December they can register and exercise their votes, ” he said.



The compilation of the new voters register will begin on 30 June 2020, the Electoral Commission (EC) has announced despite strong opposition from some political parties including the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NGO) and some civil society organisations.

The exercise will begin at all designated registration centres and district offices of the EC throughout the country from 7am to 6pm each day.



This comes after Ghana’s parliament approved the Constitutional Instrument (C.I. 126) of the EC to enable the elections management body compile a new register of voters using the Ghana card and passport as the only primary documents of eligibility.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.