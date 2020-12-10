Mahama to address Ghanaians at 8 pm today

Former president John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama will today address Ghanaians.

This follows the declaration of the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner of the presidential elections by the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595% while John Mahama garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366% in the 8th election in the 4th Republic.



The results, the Chairperson noted “excludes that of the Techiman South Constituency, with a voter population of 1 hundred and 28 thousand and 18 (128,018).



"The said election results are not ready because they are being contested. As such collation is not complete. The difference between the total number of votes between by the first and second candidates is 5 hundred and 15 thousand, 5 hundred and 24 votes (515,524)," she said.

But the main opposition has reiterated they do not accept the results of the presidential elections as announced by the Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC) Jean Mensa.



Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu a few hours after the declaration held a press conference to express reservations about the way and manner in which the polls were conducted hence, the rejection.



“We reject the presidential elections as announced by the chair of the Electoral Commission. And we also want to serve notice that the blatant effort even to deny us of a parliamentary majority will be fiercely resisted,” the Tamale South lawmaker said.



It is at the back of this that John Dramani Mahama is set to address Ghanaians. The address has been scheduled for 8pm Thursday evening.