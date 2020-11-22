Mahama to commence three-day tour of Upper East Region

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is scheduled to begin a three-day campaign tour of the Upper East Region.

Per the itinerary of Mr Mahama compiled by the Upper East Regional Secretary of the NDC, Donatus Akamugri, the flagbearer was expected to arrive in the Region by 1400 hours on Sunday, November 22, to start his tour at Tongo, in the Talensi District.



The flagbearer would first pay a courtesy call on the Tongraan, Nab Kugbilsong Nalebegtang on arrival, interact with the electorate at Yamiriga and proceed to Nangodi in the Nabdam District to pay courtesy calls on the Chiefs of the area.



Mr Mahama would end his tour of the first day after similar courtesy calls and interactions with the chiefs and people of Gambibgo and Sherigu in the Bolgatanga East and Central Constituencies, and later privately meet identified groups and individuals.



The former President, on the second day of his tour, would sympathize with the families of the late Bishop Jacob Ayeebo, a former Member of the Council of State, and Mr Faisal Anaba, a former Deputy Upper East Regional Minister at Zebilla in the Bawku West District.



He would move to the Bawku Central Constituency and call on the Paramount Chief of the Bawku Traditional Area, Zug-raan Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, address party supporters at the Daduri park, Widana and Weriyanga all in the Bawku, Pusiga and Tempane Districts.

At Garu and Binduri Districts, Mr Mahama would interact with the electorate and return to Zebilla to address a mini-rally and hold private meetings with identified groups and individuals in the Bolgatanga Central Constituency.



Day three of the flagbearer’s tour would start in the Bongo District with courtesy calls on Chiefs and interactions with electorates in the area.



The Chiana-Paga Constituency would be the next stop of the former President, where he addresses a durbar of Chiefs and people of Sirigu and proceed to Kandiga to sympathize with the family of the late wife of Mr Rudolf Amenga-Etego, the Member of Parliament for the Chiana-Paga Constituency.



In the Navrongo Central Constituency, Mr Mahama would call on the Navarro Pio, Pe Denis Asagpaare Balinia Adda ll, and interact with the electorate in the Navrongo Central Constituency.



As part of the tour, he would address a durbar of the Chiefs and people of Chiana, at the Chiana Senior High School park.

He would end his tour of the Region in the Builsa North and South Districts, where he would call on the Sandem-Nab Azagsuk Azantilow, the Paramount Chief of the Sandema Traditional Area and interact with the people of Sandema.



The former President would also sympathize with the family of the late Mr Sylvester Azantilow at Sandema, and proceed to commission an NDC Party office at Wiaga.



In the Builsa South District, where Mr Mahama would climax his tour of the Region, he would address a durbar of Chiefs and people of Fumbisi and Yagba and sympathize with the family of the late Mr Nobert Awulley.