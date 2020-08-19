Regional News

Mahama to create job opportunities for Akatsi South youth

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised the people of Akatsi South that youth employment will be cardinal in his second coming.

He therefore urged the people to turn out in many droves to vote massively to make this possible.



The former President said this on Tuesday, when he met the chiefs of Akatsi South, some religious groups and the leadership of the party in the constituency at Akatsi-Torve Kpota Catholic Diocese long hall.



He stated that when Ghanaians gifted him with another mandate after the December 7 polls, he would complete all the projects that were initiated by the NDC, but halted.



Mr Mahama enumerated some abandoned projects such as the Akatsi District hospital, which he said was 90 percent complete, some electrification projects in the area, including; the Avenorpeme to Xavi road, Ave-Dakpa road among others.



He promised residents of Akatsi South of providing the requisite processing machinery that would help farmers in processing their farm produce to avoid post-harvest losses.

Torgbui Dorglo Anumah VI, Paramount Chief and President of Avenor Traditional Council on behalf of the chiefs and people of Akatsi South, appealed to Mr. Mahama to complete all uncompleted projects he mentioned if reelected.



He expressed the excitement about the visit and advised the Flag-bearer not to endanger the peace now, during or after the elections.



Other party stalwarts present included; Professor Joshua Alabi, Mr Edward Doe Adjaho, former Speaker of Parliament, Mr Julius Deborah, former Chief of Staff and some Regional Executives and Constituency Executives of the party.



Multitudes of party supporters milled to the venue to catch a glimpse of Mr Mahama with the security having a tough time wading off the people at Torve.

