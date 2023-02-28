Mahama to maintain Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as running mate for 2024 polls - Report

John Dramani Mahama Former President of Ghana and Jane Nana Opoku Agyemang

Reliable information gathered by Rainbowradioonline.com indicates that former president John Dramani Mahama will maintain former education minister Prof. JaneNaana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate if he [Mahama] is elected as the presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Our source explained that the female politician remains the number one and favourable choice of John Mahama, who settled on her as his running mate for the 2020 presidential election.



We have also gathered that several persons in the party prefer the choice of John Mahama because she is clean, humble, intelligent, and not ambitious.

The source also revealed that the former minister would serve and leave with John Mahama, and unlike others, she won’t be tempted to form a team with the intent of succeeding Joh Mahama after four years.



Furthermore, the personal achievements of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang locally and internationally endear her to the middle and upper class in general and women across Ghana in particular.