Mahama to shake Greater Accra on a five-day campaign tour

Former President John Dramani Mahama will begin his campaign tour today

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, takes his campaign to Ghana’s capital, Accra from Tuesday, 27 October, 2020.

The five-day tour of the Greater Accra Region will see the main opposition leader visiting Ada, Sege, Shai Osudoku, Ningo Prampram, Kpone Katamanso, Ashaiman, Tema East, Tema Central and Tema West.



He will later visit Krowor, Ledzokuku, La Dadekotopon, Korley Klottey, Madina, Adenta, Dome Kwabenya and Ayawaso West Wuogon.



The former president while in Ada will meet with the Ada Traditional Council and Interact with fisher-folks at Ayakpor.

He will also engage the community on Radio Ada and interact with traders at Kasseh.



The NDC will also hold a regional thanksgiving service on Sunday, 1 November.