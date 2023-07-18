23
Menu
News

Mahama visits Haruna Iddrisu at his home

Video Archive
Tue, 18 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Sunday, July 16, 2023, visited the former Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, at his residence in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale.

The supposed rivalry between the two men was not seen as Haruna Iddrisu happily welcomed the former president to his home.

Mahama has on countless occasions denied that there is friction between him and the Tamale South legislator following rumours of tension between them due to their presidential ambitions.

The former president, who is also the candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), on his arrival at Haruna’s home, interacted briefly with the household before proceeding to the hall, where he met Haruna.

The former minority leader welcomed Mahama amid smiles and pleasantries and offered him a seat. They continue their discussion amid jokes and laughter.

Mahama was in the Northern and Savanna Regions for a working visit.

He visited chiefs and traditional rulers including Tolon Naa Major Abubakari Sulemana (Rtd.), Kaasuliyili Naa Yakubu Bukari, Lingbun Naa Sayibu and Nyankpala Naa Ibrahim Mahama.

Watch a video of Mahama at the House of Haruna Iddrisu plus pictures from the working visits below:





BAI/OGB

You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People below





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Prayer warrior narrates how bird that turned into woman was arrested
Takoradi MP hits Ken Agyapong, dares him to return govt contracts
Adomako Baafi jabs Kennedy Agyapong
Three NPP MPs who have taken Ken Agyapong on over attacks on Bawumia
The new NPP entrants eyeing seats in the Eastern Region
Wards of top NPP gurus, police chief among dismissed UG law students
NPP does not endorse LGBTQI+ – National Chairman
A-G doesn’t see eye to eye with Dampare - Senior officer on leaked tape
When Kwesi Pratt was gifted a 16-year-old as a second wife
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing
Related Articles: