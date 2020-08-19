General News

Mahama vs Akufo-Addo contest will be determined by who achieved more in 4 years – Osafo-Maafo

Nana Akufo-Addo (L) and John Mahama

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has said the upcoming elections on December 7, 2020, will be determined by which of the two main contenders achieved more in four years.

Speaking at government’s record on infrastructure at a town hall meeting in Accra, the Senior Minister said for the first time in the history of Ghana, the presidential candidates of the two main contending parties – governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) – have the opportunity to run the country for four years.



“His Excellency the former President John Dramani Mahama has run the country a little over four years. His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is almost four years. So people will want them to show what they did in each occasion when they had the chance to run the country,” he said.



He added: “I believe that the next election when it is approached from that angle, it won’t be based on promises. ‘You had a chance to serve this country on the highest position of the land for a period of four years roughly, what did you do with that opportunity?’ will be the main measuring rod for the election.”

The town hall meeting at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, was addressed by Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who gave a comprehensive update of infrastructural development the Akufo-Addo administration has established or has begun in all 16 regions of the country.



The Senior Minister and former Finance Minister said he is confident that the achievement of Nana Akufo-Addo government is unmatched when compared to John Mahama’s.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.