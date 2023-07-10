Mahama wades into calls for Gyakye Quayson's trial to be dropped, defends Dormaahene

John Dramani Mahama (left), Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II (right)

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has waded into calls for the prosecution of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson to be dropped by the state.

Speaking at the NDC’s victory rally to celebrate the Assin North by-election victory, Mahama said that it was unfortunate that proponents of the government and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are attacking the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, after his appeal for the criminal case against the MP to be dropped.



“The Dormaahene made some statements (on the trials of Gyakye Quayson). He is an honourable paramount chief who is well respected by his people. He is also a High Court judge and anybody who has been to his court testifies of his sound judgement.



“For him, the ongoing persecution of Quayson would bring no benefit to the state and so it should be dropped. But see what they are doing to him, they are insulting him,” he said.



Mahama, a former president of Ghana, said that for him, he does not care whether the government decides to drop Quayson’s criminal prosecution or not.



“Whatever they decide to do, we the NDC are fully behind Joe Quayson. We would support him through the rains, in the morning afternoon, evening; we would support him always,” Mahama added.

He also commended the people of Assin North for voting for the NDC candidate in the by-election.



He added that their decision to vote against the ruling government’s candidate, in spite of all the inducements, sends a strong signal that the people of Ghana cannot be bought.



