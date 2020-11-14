Mahama was prevented from signing Rawlings’ book of condolence – Asiedu Nketia claims

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has said the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama was prevented from entering the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) to sign Rawlings’ book of condolence.

According to him, the discomfort Mahama and his team witnessed at AICC was under the authorisation of state officials.



This happened after the NDC was informed upon reaching Rawlings'house at Ridge that the book of condolence had been taken to AICC.



Narrating what had happened on Citi TV’s Eyewitness News Friday, November 13, 2020, Asiedu Nketia said “We were at the residence of the family to offer our condolences. The maternal family from Anlo was represented, the nuclear family as well. We were led by our flagbearer. Upon arrival, we were informed that the book of condolence had been taken to the Conference Centre, so we should go there. By the time we reached there, the state officials had locked up the International Conference Centre, taking the book away.”



“When we enquired, we were told that they had been directed to prevent Mr. Mahama from signing,” he added.

He further accused President Akufo-Addo of hijacking the funeral of the founder of the NDC.



Meanwhile, the NDC has opened a book of condolence for their founder at its national headquarters as well as all regional offices.



