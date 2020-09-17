Politics

Mahama will expand water, electricity for all – Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has assured deprived communities across the country that the NDC will expand access to water and electricity to benefit all communities by 2025 under the Mahama-led administration when voted into government in the upcoming December polls.

Addressing a mini-durbar of chiefs and the people of Kajaji in the Sene East Constituency on Thursday, 17 September 2020, the NDC General Secretary explained that Mr Mahama will also ensure that all abandoned projects, including roads, educational and health facilities, are completed to improve the quality of the lives of the people.



The NDC General Secretary further assured Ghanaians that the party’s manifesto contains policy proposals and projects that have been well-considered and packaged to address the priority needs of Ghanaians.



Speaking about President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s rush to implement many of the NDC’s manifesto promises, Mr Asiedu Nketia said the action of the President and the NPP is a reflection of their desperation for power, adding that: “These were the same people who were mocking John Mahama when we stepped out to listen to the people and appreciate their desires before putting the manifesto together.”

He also stated that President Akufo-Addo and his government have been a failure, and now seeking to run a campaign based on lies.



Earlier, the NDC delegation, led by its 2020 flagbearer, visited Atebubu Amantin, where they paid a courtesy call on the chief, Osabarima Nana Owusu Ababio II and his elders.



Other members of the delegation include the Campaign Manager Professor Joshua Alabi, former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, a former Minister of Power and Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Kwabena Donkor and some National, Regional and Constituency executives.

