Mahama will lose the election as sorely as Trump – NPP

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Boahen

The Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Boahen has asserted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will lose at the December 7 polls solely.

According to him, the flag bearer of the NDC is currently displaying the uncouth behavior of President Donald Trump which led to him losing at the US elections and believes that just like Trump, Mahama will even lose at his strongholds.



Speaking in an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show with Sefa-Danquah, the politician said, “We are winning at the December 7 polls and just like President Trump lost to Biden, ex-President Mahama will also lose sorely to President Akufo-Addo and the NPP.



He motioned that what happened to President Trump can be related to the story of the King Nebuchadnezzar who fell because of his pride. “Trump showed no respect to anyone and that is the same behavior ex-President Mahama is displaying. Just like in biblical times, Mahama will fall like Nebuchadnezzar”.



Obiri Boahene made this statement on the back of comments made by the opposition leader accusing the ruling government of recruiting armed robbers into the country’s security agencies.



Chiding the former President, Obiri Boahene said, “As a former president, you should be civil with your comments and not speak like Donald trump”.

Former President John Dramani Mahama accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of recruiting vigilantes as National Security operatives a few days back.



According to Mr. Mahama, the current recruits are alleged armed robbers who work as security operatives during the day and resume armed robbery activities at night.



“I’m saying that the Delta Forces and Invisible Forces live with our people in the communities. We know some of them were dishonorable characters.



“Today, we see those same people with National Security IDs carrying weapons and all that”. `