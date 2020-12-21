Mahama will never concede defeat today or tomorrow – Ricketts-Hagan

Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South, Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan

Member of Parliament(MP) for Cape Coast South Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will never concede defeat until the Electoral Commission(EC) announces John Dramani Mahama as the winner for the 2020 elections.

Ricketts-Hagan who was addressing protesters of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) in a widely circulated video sighted by MyNewsGh.com said the world is aware that John Dramani Mahama is a man who believes in peace.



He said the former President John Dramani Mahama and some Parliamentary Candidates had their own reservations about the elections in 2016 but conceded defeat because of the peace of the country.



However, in 2020, the magnitude of the theft on the side of the electoral commission makes it difficult for the NDC and John Dramani Mahama to accpet.



“After rigging the Parliamentary election, we were still able to maintain our seat. We will want to thank all of you for the support so far. However, the battle is not over yet so we can’t celebrate yet because our father we went to the fight with is been cheated. We are not going to accept such cheating because our research has brought the truth to light.

President Mahama will not concede defeat in this election. He will not concede defeat in the 2020 election because he’s known globally to be a man of peace and does not like to cheat people. We know that even in 2016 when we had problems with the results of the election, he brought us together and asked that we concede and hand over power to the NPP but for the 2020 elections, we will not concede today, tomorrow or the day after,” he told NDC protesters he was addressing.



Meanwhile, Asiedu Anketia has indicated that the NDC will organize several protests across the country to put pressure on the electoral commission to do the right things.



He has indicated that so far, the protests on the streets have earned the party some results and that the NDC will consider all options on the table to ensure that justice is served the party.