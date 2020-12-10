Mahama wins all 11 constituencies in Upper West Region

Former president John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, leader of the NDC in the 2020 General Elections has won the Presidential Elections in all 11 constituencies in the Upper West Region according to official results from the Electoral Commission (EC).

This includes Nandom, Lambussie and Sissala East Constituencies where the New Patriotic Party (NPP) won the Parliamentary seats.



In sum, Mr Mahama polled a total of 238,972 votes out of a total of 369,647 valid votes cast for the entire region to beat President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the NPP who polled 121,230 votes.



This represents 64.64 per cent for Mr Mahama and the NDC and 32.79 per cent for President Akufo-Addo and the NPP.

For the Parliamentary seats, the NDC won eight including Sissala West, Daffiama-Bussie-Issa, Jirapa, Lawra, Nadowli-Kaleo, Wa East, Wa West and Wa Central Constituencies whilst the NPP won three seats, namely; Sissala East, Lambussie and Nandom Constituencies.



Meanwhile, at a press conference on Wednesday addressed by Lawyer Charles Lwanga Puozuing, the Upper West Regional NDC Party Secretary, indicated that the Party was challenging the Parliamentary results of the Lambussie Constituency because the collation was fraught with several irregularities.



“We entreat all party supporters and the general public that the NDC as a party will ensure that the will of the people is not subverted by any person or body,” he said.