Mahama won’t be ‘mother serpent of corruption’ – Sammy Gyamfi

NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi has stated that former President John Dramani Mahama is not corrupt.

Speaking at the NDC’s town hall meeting in Cape Coast on Thursday, December 3, he said, ”John Mahama is not corrupt. He will not be a mother serpent of corruption.



He further explained that Mr Mahama was able to tackle corruption when he was the President of Ghana by prosecuting his own appointees.



To that end, he said, Mr Mahama is the man to trust ahead of the polls on Monday.



Meanwhile, the NDC has said some 900 excavators seized by the anti-galamsey taskforce under the present New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration will be returned to their owners should the party win the elections this year to form the next government.

Speaking at the town hall meeting, the Member of Parliament for Asunafo South and Minority Spokesperson on Agriculture, Eric Opoku, said “the excavators are not pen drives to have gone missing after they were seized by the task force.”



He said some government officials rather than seeking to address the galamsey menace have gone neck-deep, using the seized excavators to their advantage.



“A future NDC government will ensure small-scale miners return to their lawful enterprise while a system to supervise and regulate the industry would be in place,” Mr. Opoku told party faithful.