Mahama would be a good President from 2021 - Professor Kwamena Ahwoi promises

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

A former Local Government Minister and one time darling boy of former President Rawlings, Professor Kwamena Ahwoi, has said that John Dramani Mahama will be a good president from 2021.

According to him, Mr Mahama has learnt his lessons well from his first term in office.



“He [Mahama] could have been a good president, and he would be a good president from 2021 because I believe that he has learnt some lessons from some of his mistakes that he made”, he explained.



“I think that the biggest mistake at the beginning of his presidency was to surround himself with people who were not core NDC members. His special advisor was not, his secretary was not, secretary to the cabinet was not, so many of them."

“And so there was a divorce between the government and the party, and therefore it was not easy for the party’s programmes to have been implemented”, he emphasized.



“To a large extent, it was the programmes of the bureaucracy that was being implemented and not the programme of the party, he added.



Professor Ahwoi is noted to be a power broker in the National Democratic Congress, and is the brother to Ato Ahwoi and Kwesi Ahwoi also stalwarts in the NDC.

