Mahama would be declared president by Wednesday morning - NDC

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress has announced that per the results the National Democratic Congress has, the party is leading in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to Johnson Asiedu Nketia, even though the Electoral Commission is deliberately delaying the announcing of certified results, John Dramani Mahama, is projected to win the presidential polls.



Speaking at a press conference at the NDC HQ, he said the Electoral Commission will "by Wednesday John Dramani would have been declared as the president of the Republic of Ghana".



At an earlier press conference, the NDC raised concerns about what it says is an unprecedented delay in the arrival of certified election results from the Regional Collation Centres to the National Collation Centre.

The National Collation Centre is where final certified election results from the regional collation centres are declared officially by the Returning Officers.



Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, said as of 9 a.m. not a single result arrived at the Electoral Commission’s strong room, even though the commission has said it will declare final election results by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.



“What is happening? No one single result has arrived at the National Collation Centre. This is unprecedented. Beyond that at the regional level, even whiles we were here, the constituency results are being declared and yet the results are not arriving at the regional offices of the EC and yet our people are there at the regional collation centre, waiting for the results. So what processes are they going to go through? It is important that they go through the process. Please go and verify these yourselves,” he said.