General News Fri, 14 Aug 2020

#MahamaIsViolent: Social media users roast Mahama for allegedly endorsing violence

John Mahama?resize=399%2C399&ssl=1 Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama have been described as an embodiment of violence and therefore deserves no chance to lead Ghanaians again,some social media users have alleged.

Videos and screenshots of the former president which according to the tweeps endorse violence and chaos are circulating on social media as people raise alarm about his endorsement of violence.

“He is sounding caution at opposition. What if he was to be on power? Ohh no #MahamaIsViolent.”

Reads one of the tweeps who sought to advise Ghanaians against voting for Mahama in the upcoming elections.

His failure to distance himself from comments by the party’s Director of Communications which charges the party’s supporters to ‘meet violence with violence” has been received as another proof of his support for violence.

Mahama is seeking re-election after losing by a million votes four years ago.

In the past few days, the former President has been on tour with his running mate, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

He has promised to review the Free SHS programme, free basic health care and pay assembly members monthly salaries.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

