Main NPP parliamentary primaries slated for January 20, 2024 - Official

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced that the parliamentary primaries for its 174 constituencies with representation in parliament will be held on January 20, 2024.

In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the party stated that it would open nominations for the main primaries from December 20, 2023 to December 22, 2023.



“The National Executive Committee has also rescheduled the date for the conduct of the Party's Parliamentary Primaries in Constituencies where the Party has sitting MPs. The new date for the conduct of the primaries is 20th January, 2023.



“Nomination shall open on 20th December, 2023, and close on 22nd December, 2023. The Party shall soon issue detailed guidelines to govern the conduct of the primaries in these Constituencies,” part of the statement, which was issued by the General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Koduah, reads.



“The Party anticipates the full cooperation of all stakeholders in the conduct of the primaries and wishes all aspiring candidates the best of luck,” it added.



The party also announced that it will be holding the party’s parliamentary primaries for constituencies without representation in parliament (orphan constitutes) on December 2, 2023.

It indicated that the date for the primaries was set at a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Friday, November 10, 2023.



It added that the vetting for the parliamentary aspirants for these constituencies would be done between November 14, 2023 and November 16, 2023.



