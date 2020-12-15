Maintain virtues that endeared you to the masses – GUTA to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA) has congratulated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his reelection as President of Ghana after the 7 December polls with a call on him to maintain his virtues that endeared him to the masses.

GUTA in a congratulatory statement signed by its General Secretary, Alpha A. Shaban said it has closely observed and noticed with admiration the “humility, diligence, dexterity, hard work, integrity, sincerity, patience, tolerance and decorum, among other virtues that the president-elect exhibited before, during and after the December 7 general election,” which according to the Association is “worthy of commendation.”



GUTA noted that it hopes the President will note and maintain those qualities and virtues.



The Association prayed for God to grant Mr Akufo-Addo good health, strength and “increase him in knowledge, wisdom and courage to carry out his duties, as well as guard and guide him to the right path in all his endeavours.”

President Akufo-Addo was declared winner of the election after polling 6,730,587 votes representing 51.302 percent out of the 13,119,460 total valid votes cast.



His closest contender, Mr John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress polled 6,213,182 representing 47.359 percent.