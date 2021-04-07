Make Kasoa a regional police command like Tema – Residents to IGP

Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh

A group calling itself Concerned Residents Forum of Kasoa together with the Democratic Union of National Alliance (DUNA), has called on Kasoa MP, Mavis Hawa Koomson to, as a matter of urgency, solve the insecurity issues in Kasoa.

This follows the spate of crime in the area and its environs.



The concerned residents say the level of insecurity at Kasoa rises each day, just as the level of migration increases.



They recalled that some mobile money and electricity vendors have been attacked with some losing their lives through armed robbery within Akweley, Adam Nana, CP and Opeikuma areas last year.



A week ago, they said a well-known businessman was gunned down in broad daylight at Opeikuma Junction, which is not very far from both the District and Divisional Police Commands.



According to the residents, a senior police officer had his phone snatched from him while driving through the central business district one afternoon.

The latest is the murder of an 11-year-old boy, who was lured into an uncompleted building and killed by two boys, a 17- and 16-year-old, for money rituals.



To this end, the residents, in a statement, also want the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the police command to consider elevating Kasoa to a regional police command like Tema.



They also want their chiefs and religious leaders to come together to help in weeding out the criminals from the community.



The residents further called for a collaboration between themselves and the Assembly, landlords, and the police to build a lot of tent cities within each of the 13 electoral areas and beef them up with personnel to engage in both foot patrols during the day and night.



The Concerned Residents Forum of Kasoa and DUNA noted that when all the things they have listed are done, Kasoa and its environs will enjoy some relative peace.